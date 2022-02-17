Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.39% of Viemed Healthcare worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 130.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 253,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

