ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

ViewRay stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

