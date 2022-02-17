VIG (VIG) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. VIG has a market capitalization of $767,293.21 and approximately $156.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

