Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VIPS opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Vipshop has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

