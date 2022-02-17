Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

