Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.

VIR stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

