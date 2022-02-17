Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 32,540,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.