Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 32,540,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.