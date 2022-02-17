Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NCV opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

