Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
