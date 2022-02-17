Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period.

Shares of VC opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.