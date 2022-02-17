Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VC traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.79. 949,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

