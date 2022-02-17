Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $105.39

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.39, but opened at $113.63. Visteon shares last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 3,241 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

