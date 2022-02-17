Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Up to $105.39

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.39, but opened at $113.63. Visteon shares last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 3,240 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

