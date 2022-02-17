Vivek Sagi Sells 27,377 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eventbrite alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 806,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,927. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $23,164,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $20,645,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.