VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VVPR stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.67. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

