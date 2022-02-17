VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $558,400.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00.

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,344. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

