VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

