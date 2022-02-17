VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q4 guidance at $1.96 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMW stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.10.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Tobam grew its holdings in VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

