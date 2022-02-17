Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €225.00 ($255.68) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €186.02 ($211.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €183.22 and a 200 day moving average of €189.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

