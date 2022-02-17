Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 265,149 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

