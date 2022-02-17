Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,148,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,776,000 after buying an additional 678,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 15,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

