Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,398 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Discovery worth $59,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Discovery by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 220,838 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 109,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,285. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

