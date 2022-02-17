Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $50.37 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,303 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash worth $50,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $224,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $8,061,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 364.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DoorDash by 60.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

DASH traded up $15.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 280,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.