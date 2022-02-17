Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $68.14 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.64. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

