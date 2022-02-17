Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 81,950 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,950 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $60,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,300. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

