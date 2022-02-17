Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $97,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $231.11. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

