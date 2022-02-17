Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,690 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Allstate worth $45,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 74.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

