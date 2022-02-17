Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vontier by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.