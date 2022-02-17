Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

