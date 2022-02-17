Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter.

IHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,782. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

