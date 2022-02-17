Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

