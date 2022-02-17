Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cabot worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

