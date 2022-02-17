Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.