Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,242 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,132 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Foot Locker worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NYSE FL opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

