VR Advisory Services Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the quarter. GeoPark accounts for about 1.4% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of GeoPark worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GeoPark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 198,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

