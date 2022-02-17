VR Advisory Services Ltd Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.1% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

