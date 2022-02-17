Vtex (VTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vtex to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vtex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vtex in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vtex in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vtex in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

