Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $127.55 and a 12-month high of $196.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

