WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 1,361,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

