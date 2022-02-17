WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02. WalkMe has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

