Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $157.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $157.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 868,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,357. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $384.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 258.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 925,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,451,000 after purchasing an additional 667,042 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.