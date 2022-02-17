Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

