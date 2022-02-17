Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €40.00 Price Target

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of INDUS in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of INDUS stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting €33.35 ($37.90). 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. INDUS has a 52 week low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company has a market cap of $896.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.57.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

