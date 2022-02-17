Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 315,504 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 315,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

