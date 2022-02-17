Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 315,504 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 315,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16.
- On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.
- On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.
- On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.
NYSE:WRBY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
