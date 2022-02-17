Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warby Parker traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 7133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,576,706 shares of company stock valued at $99,019,116 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.