Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 492,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,018. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

