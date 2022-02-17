Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 492,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

