Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 74,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,382 shares.The stock last traded at $121.35 and had previously closed at $119.52.

The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

