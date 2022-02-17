Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $6.84 million and $338,215.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.26 or 0.07043670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,121.06 or 1.00387256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

