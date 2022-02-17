Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $136.54 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.39.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wayfair by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

