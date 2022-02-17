WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $29.06 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00107770 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

